A 19-year-old Brooklyn Park man whose whereabouts are unknown was charged by warrant Thursday in the murder of a Minneapolis semi-pro football player during a February drive-by shooting.

Clyde Mack Lee was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County District Court nearly 10 months after 25-year-old Deveall "Mac" McClendon was killed on Feb. 6.

McClendon, who was originally from Georgia, played fullback for the Minneapolis Warriors.

Describing how she had repeatedly watched a video showing McClendon take off his shoes and give them to a man who had none, team president Krista Clausen told the Star Tribune the day after his death, "I think that's very much a representation of who he was."

The shooting took place around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues and Vineland Place near Loring Park.

According to the charges and based on video surveillance:

Minneapolis police responding a reported car crash and gunshots found McClendon behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger that had collided with a Toyota. He was bleeding excessively from six gunshot wounds.

Video showed the Charger traveling beside a Chevrolet Malibu on Lyndale when it struck a Toyota near Vineland and the Malibu fled. Witnesses said they heard gunshots before the crash.

When police stopped the Malibu days later in Maple Grove, the 34-year-old driver said his girlfriend was the owner and only they used the car. A search of the vehicleturned up a 10-millimeter shell casing matching those found at the homicide scene.

Police said they believe two firearms were used in the fatal shooting because they recovered two 10-mm and four 9-mm casings.

A rifle also was found in a zipped-up backpack in the Charger.

Investigators said the casings matched a firearm used in a June 25, 2022, shooting in Minneapolis. In that case, a Snap Chat video and photos showed Lee holding a 10-mm handgun near where the shooting occurred. His Snap Chat tracking data also placed him at the scene of McClendon's killing.

Lee doesn't have a violent criminal history record in Minnesota. In October, he was charged with gross misdemeanor theft by swindle and check forgery in Hennepin County. The case is pending and a pre-trial hearing is slated for later this month.

Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.