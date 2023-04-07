Boating along Wayzata Bay or looking out onto Lake Minnetonka from downtown Wayzata, you can see a distinct home that sits on a peninsula. The house has been featured in design publications, including the coffee table book "Above Lake Minnetonka."

Now, the prime piece of real estate in the city of Woodland is up for grabs at a cool $14.75 million, making it the most expensive single-family home on the market in the seven-county metro area.

Listing agent Jim Schwarz emphasized that while the house is the most expensive on the market, as of April 6, it's not the most expensive home in an area that boasts grand estates and lakefront mansions.

Factoring into the price is the fact that the house sits on a private peninsula with an expansive shoreline, has direct lake access and offers views of the water from three sides. The land itself is a nearly 3-acre, "park-like" setting. Built in 2016, the Nantucket-inspired house is also fairly new compared to other homes on the lake and surrounding area.

"From a construction and design standpoint, the team is the best of the best and the quality is exceptional," Schwarz added. "The lot and the location is one of the best on the lake and it's almost 1,700 [of shoreline], which is almost unheard of."

A signature style

Swan Architecture and Streeter custom builder teamed up to design and build the 9,000-square-foot, East Coast shingle-style home.

A double vault ceiling in the great room makes for a grand space and windows that span two stories. Multiple decks and patios are part of the design. And all but one of the five bedrooms suites (including two primary bedrooms) feature private covered porches.

"That guiding principle was to maximize the views. And as you can see, there isn't a bad view of the lake," Schwarz said. "The patios are 360 degrees."

The homeowners also wanted spaces to entertain, so spacious gathering areas and an open floor plan allow for easy flow throughout the house. Consistent use of wide, long-plank oak flooring also helps to visually connect spaces. In addition to the main kitchen, there's a catering kitchen, which has Carrara marble countertops, custom cabinetry and top-end appliances, just like the main kitchen.

Nautical themes are infused throughout the home with details ranging from scalloped-patterned vent covers and backsplashes to whimsical wallpaper that reference creatures of the sea.

Design of decadence

The home also boasts luxe details and modern conveniences. A prime example is the owners' suite, which takes up its own wing and has multiple rooms. It includes lounge space; two private decks; a spa bathroom with marble, in-floor heating and custom detailing; a coffee bar; dual closets; and a bedroom area that can be closed off to the rest of the suite.

The house was designed with leisure in mind. There's a nine-seat home theater, a golf simulator and a family room with a wet bar and lake views. Keeping lake life in mind, a spacious mudroom has room to store beach towels, life jackets and water toys. It also has a nearby shower room to rinse off after a day on the water. In another area of the lower-level walk-out, there's even a fish cleaning station.

Other amenities include laundry on all three floors. And an eight-car garage that doubles as a recreation room.

Bon voyage

The current owners are relocating, said Schwarz, but the next homeowners will inherit a property that is just as distinct on the outside as it is on the inside.

In addition to its location, the house has a long driveway with a roundabout and a towering flagpole with a U.S. flag, which has become a fixture on the lake. At 80 feet tall, it is rumored to be one of the tallest residential flagpoles in the state.

"When you talk about the home with the American flag, most boaters know which house we're talking about," said Schwarz.

The property comes with a boat house and private dock. In addition to the multiple decks, it has outdoor living spaces, including a sprawling main patio with an outdoor kitchen and two porches — all with lake views, of course.

"It has a timeless design and timeless construction that will never go out of style," Schwarz said.

Jim Schwarz (jim.schwarz@lakesmn.com; 612-251-7201) of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty has the $14.75 million listing.