La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays.

It was just a year ago that righthander Jhoan Duran was a starting pitching prospect. In fact, 80 of his 82 minor league appearances were as a starter.

But Twins fans are getting a chance to see him contribute to the major league team as a reliever. On Monday, Duran worked the ninth inning of the Twins' 4-0 victory over Seattle, showing what he could do if the Twins need to use him as a closer.

It was tantalizing. Duran threw nine pitches that reached at least 100 miles per hour on the radar gun, topping out at 102. His split-fingered sinker reaches 97 mph. Those two pitches alone could be enough for him to thrive as a closer, but he also has an effective breaking ball.

Duran has arrived at a time the Twins desperately need a closer following the trade of Taylor Rogers to San Diego. Tyler Duffey can close in spots but profiles better as a setup man. Jorge Alcala has promise but is on the injured list with a sore elbow. Emilio Pagan has a good fastball and has closed in the past. But, except for his inexperience, Duran is best equipped to handle ninth-inning duties.

It would be very interesting to see whether Duran could be stretched out as a starter with ace potential. He would have to hone his changeup, but the tools are there for Duran to become the first impact rotation fixture for the Twins since Johan Santana.

The problem is that Duran has not thrown more than 115 innings in a minor league season, so his workload would have to be watched. The most he could be used as a starter would be around 140 innings, if his workload is increased by the standard 20%. His recent elbow problems also might factor into the Twins' evaluation of him.

Bailey Ober passed 100 innings last season for the first time since he was at the College of Charleston and is being cultivated as a starter. His workload will become an issue later in the season. Duran could be brought along the same way.

There's no wrong answer here. Do we want to see Duran pitch once every five days as a starter or two to three times a week as the finisher?

As much as I would like to see him start, he can help now as a reliever. And if he's going to work out of the bullpen, give him the ninth inning and see if he runs with it. Seven Twins pitchers had a save last season, and it wasn't because they had an embarrassment of riches.

But now they might have a solution. A 102-mph-throwing solution.

Bring Bueckers home

Is it time to imagine Paige Bueckers in a Minnesota Lynx uniform?

The Lynx last week traded their top two picks in the draft to the Las Vegas Aces for first- and second-round picks in 2023. So the Lynx have two first-round picks next year, the first year that Bueckers, a former Hopkins star now styling for UConn, is draft-eligible at age 22. It will also be the first year the Lynx will be without Sylvia Fowles, who intends to retire following the coming season. The Lynx have a strong roster for 2022 in an attempt to win in Fowles' final season.

Bueckers is a lock to be a top pick. But with two first-round selections, the Lynx might have enough capital to trade up enough to select her. If Bueckers decides to play another year for the Huskies, the Lynx could deal to stockpile picks for the 2024 draft and make a run to draft her then. There is a path to a homecoming here.

U's Meyers stands out

One of the neat things about covering the Olympics was being able to interact with the U.S. men's hockey team. The NHL players decided to pass on the Beijing Games, so it was a chance to see some of the up-and-coming college talent. That included the three Gophers players on the team. And center Ben Meyers in particular.

Calling Meyers a two-way player would be an insult. He can play in any situation. You can slot him in on specialty teams. He is a faceoff fiend. With experience, he will be an omni — all and everything — to a team.

Best of all, he is a high-quality individual whose character was revealed whenever he was interviewed. His Olympics and Gophers teammates, Brock Faber and Matthew Knies, were great as well. But you came away impressed after a talk with Meyers.

Too bad he has signed with Colorado. But it was his choice, and he will thrive with the Avalanche.

... AND TWO PREDICTIONS ...

WOLVES EXIT IN SIX

It's been a fun year for the Wolves, and beating the Clippers in the play-in game was impressive. But Memphis is too deep, and the return of Dillon Brooks will be too much for them. Grizzlies in six.

A CHICAGO SWEEP AT TARGET FIELD

The White Sox visit the Twins next weekend at Target Field. Look for Chicago to take two of the three games, and the Twins could face a sweep if righthander Lucas Giolito comes off the injured list to start against them.