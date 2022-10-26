Thursday, Oct. 27

1. DaBaby: After a career built on featured guest appearances — Roddy Ricch and Young Thug on his singles, him on tracks by Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and Camila Cabello — the Cleveland rapper of "Rockstar" and "Suge" fame proves he can hold his own all on his own on his guest-less new album "Baby on Baby 2." The release comes amid a string of criminal charges and backlash over homophobic comments, so no telling when the next chance might be to see him perform in town. (7 p.m. the Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., all ages, $45, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Aaron Lewis, the former Staind nu-metal head turned country singer, made noise last July 4 with "Am I the Only One," a conservative protest song, but performs acoustic this time (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $49-$99); Al Church warms up for a Halloween screening of "The Lost Boys" (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $9-$12); chamber-pop/folk-rock ensemble We Are the Willows pair up with Lamar (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $15); Adam Levy's Americana/folk group Turn Turn Turn will turn back to a trio for a gig at the Dakota (7 p.m., $15-$20).

Friday, Oct. 28

2. Durry: Famously born in Mom and Dad's Burnsville basement during quarantine, the anthemic brother/sister rock duo behind the TikTok viral hit "Who's Laughing Now" got out of the house in a big way last month for a West Coast tour that included several sell-outs. They're squeezing in this hometown gig before heading east. They still haven't released a proper album (pending offers from labels), but they continue to put out momentum-building singles, including the Current playlist hit "Loser's Club." They've also turned into a solid and fun live band. Opening act Bugsy is the fuzz-poppy new band led by Bruise Violet's Emily Schoonover. (9 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., 18 & up, $15-$30, axs.com)

Also: Bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent, who joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2020, will demonstrate why she and her band, the Rage, have collected the most awards in bluegrass circles (7:30 p.m. Sheldon Theatre, Red Wing, $24-$43); Junior H, the Mexico-born, L.A.-based trap corrido singer, is best known for the 2021 hit "$ad Boyz 4 Life" (7:30 p.m. the Fillmore, $50 and up); Oregon country-folk singer-songwriter Margo Cilker showcases her encouraging 2021 debut disc, "Pohorylle" (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $15); the one time of year their curly Jeff Lynne 'dos aren't the only wigs at the party, the seriously tight tribute band E.L.nO. performs the songs of E.L.O. once again for Halloween (8 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $28-$33); another tribute band made of local all-stars, Zeppo, takes on the Led Zeppelin canon (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $22); Twin Cities singer-songwriter Luke LeBlanc celebrates the release of his fourth LP, "Fugue State," produced by Erik Koskinen with guest players Eric Heywood and Ryan Young (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15); ultra-psychedelic neon rock troupe WookieFoot is back at the Cabooze for its Halloween bash with Jon Wayne & the Payne (8 p.m., $20-$25); local twanger Cole Diamond hosts the Honky-Tonk Halloween party (8 p.m. Palmer's Bar, $15); veteran Crescent City groovers the New Orleans Suspects are back in town for a two-night stand with Kung-Fu Hippies opening (9 p.m., also Sat., Bunker's, $20-$30); Claudia Medina's Peruvian Project will feature the locally based saxophonist leading a Latin jazz ensemble that includes guest percussionist Chico Chavez (7 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $25-$35).

Saturday, Oct. 29

3. Rise for Roe: With the future of the former Sears store site near the State Capitol still up for debate, its sprawling parking lot is being used for a similarly broad lineup of some of the Twin Cities' most reputable songwriters of the day — all women. Soulful, Southern-tinged folkie Chastity Brown and poppy indie-rock trio Bad Bad Hats top off an afternoon lineup that also includes electro-R&B singer Lady Midnight and hip-hop/Latinx music crossover Maria Isa. Comedians, including Mary Mack, will also pitch in for this get-out-the-vote rally and fundraiser for women's reproductive rights. (Noon-5 p.m. Sat., 425 Rice St., St. Paul, donations requested, rockwhatyougotlive.com)

4. Altan: Celebrating their 35th anniversary, this Donegal ensemble is one of the greatest exponents of traditional Irish music. Not only has the much admired group worked with the likes of Dolly Parton, Bonnie Raitt and Enya, but Altan is the only world-class Irish ensemble with a member living in Minnesota, guitarist Daithi Sproule. The pandemic sidelined Altan in mid-tour in 2020, promoting their album "The Gap of Dreams," but cofounding singer/fiddler Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh leads them back to the States. Opening is award-winning fiddler Clare Friel, who has toured with the Chieftains and Cherish the Ladies. (6 & 8 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)

5. Joanne Shaw Taylor: If you don't believe the hype about this award-winning hot shot British blues-rock guitarist/singer who was discovered at age 16 as Joannie B. Goode by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, then check out this year's "Blues from the Heart Live." It's a ferocious and bumping concert album, with fretboard fireworks and tough as nails blues-and-R&B vocalizing on tunes by Otis Rush, Fleetwood Mac, Don Covay and Taylor herself. And the 37-year-old, who now calls Detroit home, gets some assists from famous friends Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa, whose label released the record. This week, Taylor drops a new studio album, "Nobody's Fool." (8 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $39-$99, ticketmaster.com)

6. Noah Cyrus: After releasing three EPs, opening an arena tour for Katy Perry and earning a Grammy nomination for best new artist in 2020, Miley's little sis finally dropped her debut full-length, "The Hardest Part," in September. At 22, she's clearly experienced a lot already. Such is life in a show biz family when you've been acting since age 2 and recording since age 16. The lightly twangy album is dripping with compelling introspection delivered with a nuanced voice. The highlights are "My Side of the Bed," a fragile ballad about romantic insecurity, and "Every Beginning Ends," a pedal-steel-kissed duet with Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard about following out of love. (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

7. Dylan Hicks & Small Screens: Long one of the Twin Cities' most sophisticated songwriters even going back to his lo-fi '90s cassettes, the Minneapolis pop/rocker has a lot of sophisticated tools and talent behind him for "Airport Sparrows," the debut album by his ambitious and elegant, new jazz-infused band. Jazz and classical MVPs including sax/clarinet player Chris Thomson, cellist Michelle Kenney and guitar ace Zacc Harris richly fleshed out Hicks' novella-like tunes over a velvety sonic backdrop that variously recalls Steely Dan, Lambchop and late-era Joe Henry. He picked the perfect listener-friendly venue to celebrate its release, too. Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson team up to open. (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thecedar.org)

8. The Suburbs: Chan Poling and the boys have been around so long that they've played nearly every venue in the Twin Cities. From the defunct Longhorn to college homecoming dances, the 'Burbs have kept Minnesota music lovers partying with their nervy new wave dance-rock. More than 40 years into the Suburbs existence, it's time for a new venue, the Granada Theater, in the block where the revered Uptown Bar served up some of the best local bands. The 'Burbs have new material from last year's commendable "Poets Party" along with old favorites like "Love Is the Law" and "Rattle My Bones." Veteran rocker Cindy Lawson opens. (7:30 p.m. Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $53, eventbrite.com)

Also: A Halloween tradition that started when he made the sweetest album ever written about death, 2010's "The Reluctant Graveyard," Twin Cities indie-pop favorite Jeremy Messersmith hosts a costumed ball with "friends" (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, all ages, $25); Lake Monster Brewery stages another block-party-like outdoor Halloween bash with Nur-D, Lazerbeak with "friends," Run Westy Run and Ellis Cleve (1-8 p.m., $9); L.A.'s sibling pop band Echosmith of "Cool Kids" fame aren't kids anymore but did drop a cool new single called "Gelato" tied to their current tour (7 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, all ages, $25); rambunctious Minneapolis rapper Dwynell Roland hosts his Stop, Drop & Roland Booday bash with Why Khaliq, DJ Snuggles and more (9 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $15); psychedelic indie-rock band Sleeping Jesus heads up the costumed Halloween party at Mortimer's with Aesha Minor and Products (10 p.m., $10-$15); Cantus opens its season with "Song of the Universal," a program of music from several faith traditions that includes three premieres and a touch of jazz and Bollywood. (7:30 p.m. Ordway, also 3 p.m. Sun. Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater).

Sunday, Oct. 30

Four Freshmen, the harmonizing vocal quartet of "Graduation Day" fame who inspired the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, started in 1948 and the last original member retired in 1993, but their repertoire remains golden (6 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); hunkered down of late working on a new album, Twin Cities indie-rock songwriting favorite Haley plays one of her first post-COVID shows with Duluth's ethereal twang singer Lanue opening (7 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$30); Soccer Mommy, aka 25-year-old shoegazer-y Nashville rocker Sophie Allison, continues to kick up acclaim with her second album, "Sometimes, Forever" (8 p.m. First Avenue, $25); '70s-era Jamaican reggae singer Everton Blender of "Lift Up Your Head" fame makes a rare trip to town (7 p.m. Granada Theater, $30-$35); poppy "Human" singer/songwriter Jon McLaughlin is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his album named after his home state, "Indiana" (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$39).

Monday, Oct. 31

Costumes are optional as "Bound for the Floor"-hitmaking '90s alt-rock duo Local H happens to land in town on Halloween (8 p.m. Turf Club, $23); known from the dramatic 2017 song "Unknown," Nigerian-born British soul-pop singer Jacob Banks also makes a random tour stop behind his second album, "Lies About the War" (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $22.50); Sarah Tudzin and her arty L.A. indie-rock band Illuminati Hotties are back (8 p.m. Fine Line, $20-$38); a more intentional Halloween show, local rocker Monica LaPlante pays tribute to Madonna with General B & the Wiz (8:30 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $12-$15).

Tuesday, Nov. 1

9. Anne Sofie von Otter: This Swedish mezzo-soprano is simply one of the world's great singers, a masterful interpreter of operatic roles and songs spanning the centuries, as well as an adventurous collaborator with folks like Elvis Costello and ABBA's Benny Andersson. The opportunity to hear her sing the richly expressive songs of Franz Schubert in the company of renowned fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout is one that should be seized. They open the Schubert Club International Artist Series season with two recitals that also feature songs by Swedish Romantic Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. (2 p.m., also 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$75, Schubert.org.)

Also: Prolific lo-fi indie rocker Alex G is on tour again, supporting last month's "God Save the Animals," his ninth album (8 p.m. First Avenue, $24-$28); the Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, led by Colorado's acclaimed flamenco guitarist, will blend Caribbean, Latin and Eastern music (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$32); the International Reggae All-Stars lively up Bunker's every Tuesday, too (9 p.m., $8).

Wednesday, Nov. 2

10. John McEuen: Maybe you saw him in Ken Burns' "Country Music" series. Maybe you heard him in the early years of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, which he cofounded. Maybe you heard him on Steve Martin's novelty hit "King Tut" and the Grammy-winning "The Crow: New Songs for 5-String Banjo." (McEuen gave banjo lessons to Martin, his high school classmate.) Although no longer a member of the Dirt Band, McEuen will be celebrating that group's landmark 1972 album "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" that featured such early country heroes as Mother Maybelle Carter, Roy Acuff and Merle Travis. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Dramatic and poetic indie-rock/Americana songwriter Kevin Morby is earning widespread praise for his seventh album in 11 years, "This Is a Photograph," and has buzzing L.A. trio Coco opening (8 p.m. First Avenue, $25); Texas electro-pop singer Dayglow followed up his hit single "Call I Call You Tonight," with another bubbly album and a tour with pop-rock band Ritt Momney (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $30-$45).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.