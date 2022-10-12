Thursday, Oct. 13

1. Celebrating David Bowie: Todd Rundgren, a wizard and true Rock Hall of Famer, knows about touring with other star's material. He participated in a Beatles tribute (with Denny Laine) and appeared with the Cars (actually the New Cars) and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. Now Rundgren is headlining a touring Bowie salute along with guitarist Adrian Belew, who actually gigged with Bowie in 1978 and 1990. Also featured are Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Spacehog's Royston Langdon and guitarist Scrote. Expect two dozen Bowie favorites plus some deep cuts. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd NW, Prior Lake, $29-$69, ticketmaster.com)

2. Big Fat Love Tribute to John Prine: A tribute show that dates back 13 years, this celebration of the Singing Mailman and his trove of songs has obviously taken on a deeper meaning following Prine's death to COVID in 2020. It still involves a lot of big, ol' goofy fun, though. Twin Citians due to deliver his songs include Davina Sowers, Mother Banjo, Trevor McSpadden, Ben Cook-Feltz, the Beavers, Jaspar Lepak and more. (6:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $10-$15, thehookmpls.com)

Also: Elegant, dramatic Twin Cities indie-rock band Rogue Valley, led by Chris Koza with members of Lissie's current band, have reformed and are revisiting one of their four seasonal albums (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $22-$30); James Loney's spirited, Southern-infused big band Lolo's Ghost has a new weekly residency gig at one of Minneapolis' best old watering holes (7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, free); madcap, psychedelic, Georgia indie-rock show-band Of Montreal returns to town touting a new album, "Freeway Lucifer" (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $23-$37).

Friday, Oct. 14

3. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: The hyper-prolific cult band from Australia is releasing three albums this month. "Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava" has already arrived, with songs almost as long as the LP title. The seven tunes stretch to 63 minutes combined and embrace a typical King Gizzard kitchen sink of sounds — reggae, Afropop, funk, Latin jazz, prog jazz, etc. Surprisingly, these extended jams never get boring, thanks to leader Stu Mackenzie's savvy editing. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $37, axs.com)

4. They Might Be Giants: What was supposed to be a 30th anniversary show for quirky New York folk-rockers John Flansburgh's and John Lindell's MTV-bolstered album "Flood" in 2020 has turned into a two-night Gen X nostalgia affair and a promotion for a new album after COVID delays. The new one is called "Book" and is accompanied by a 144-page hardcover book. The focus is still on "Flood," though, featuring the earwormy ditties "Birdhouse in Your Soul" and "Istanbul ( (Not Constantinople)." (8 p.m. First Avenue, sold-out; also 8 p.m. Sat. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 W. Exchange St., St. Paul, $35-$45, axs.com)

5. The Waco Brothers: Chicago-based British indie/alternative rock hero Jon Langford of Mekons fame has been getting his twang on for two decades with this rootsy, rowdy, rambunctious side band, which gained national fame via riotous closing parties at Texas' South by Southwest Music Conference. They're having a ball again this year playing festivals including Strictly Hardly Bluegrass and now a too-rare club date in another Midwestern city. (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thecedar.org)

6. Jagged Edge & Ginuwine: What a fun pairing for '90s R&B fans. The fellas of Atlanta's Jagged Edge, who made their mark with Jermaine Dupri-produced hits like "Let's Get Married" and "Where the Party At," are out promoting a fittingly named new album, "All Original Parts." Swing Mob alum Ginuwine of "Pony" and "Differences" fame has been more of a TV guy of late, including a stint on "Big Brother Celebrity." (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $59-$129, ticketmaster.com)

Also: After a stellar performance of "OK Computer," the Twin Cities indie-rock sidemen in the Radiohead tribute band Gucci Little Piggy and some of their friends are now taking on the "In Rainbows" album (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $15-$30); experimental, jazz-infused local rockers 26! Bats have a vinyl-release party with Alien Book Club (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15); a 2/5th original lineup of legendary Cleveland punk band the Dead Boys of "Sonic Reducer" fame hit town with the Fret Rattles and Suzi Moon (8:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $27-$32); despite some surprisingly dull and dumb prior appearances in town, dance-pop DJ duo the Chainsmokers are still on tour and selling a lot of tickets (8 p.m. the Armory, sold-out).

Saturday, Oct. 15

7. King Princess: Since opening for Kacey Musgraves in January at Xcel Energy Center, this New York indie-rocker has dropped her second full-length, "Hold On Baby." She gets some help from A-list producers Mark Ronson and Aaron Dessner and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on "Let Us Die." But this LP is all King Princess, emotionally anxious but musically more confident. Buoyed by an indie-rock aesthetic with pop instincts, the 23-year-old chronicles her attempts at breaking free from a long-term relationship. She'll strengthen her relationship with her Twin Cities fan base with her third St. Paul appearance since 2020. (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $35-$60, axs.com)

8. The Together in Hope Choir: When it comes to helping displaced people, the go-to organization has long been the Nobel Peace Prize-winning United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. To aid its work, Twin Citians Celia Ellingson and Gary Aamodt collected a variety of writings about the experience of immigration and commissioned renowned Norwegian choral composer Kim Andre Arnesen to set them to music. The result is "The Stranger," a 70-minute work that will receive its U.S. premiere this weekend, courtesy of a 54-voice choir. (7:30 p.m., also 3:30 p.m. Sun. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $42, Ordway.org.)

Also: Cuban-American piano powerhouse Nachito Herrera teams with violinist Karen Briggs, who toured with Yanni for many years, for an evening of exciting jazz-meets-classical with an abundance of improvisation (7 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$60); Toronto indie-rockers Alvvays returned from a five-year lull with a gorgeously whirring, vibrant third album, "Blue Rev," and are touring with well-suited openers Slow Pulp (8 p.m. First Avenue, $25-$30); Minnesota-reared, bluegrassy boy/girl folk duo the Lowest Pair are back at it (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $15-$20); all-female Clash tribute band RudeGirl plays Brit's Pub (8 p.m., free); Vintage Cruise is a Twin Cities tribute to the yacht rock of Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins and James Ingram, organized by Wayne Anthony (7 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); St. Croix Valley-based bluegrass troupe the Barley Jacks pair up with Blue Hazard (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $16-$26); old-Europe folk pickers Machinery Hill have a cozy afternoon gig (3 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, free); James Walsh brings Gypsy back to Fridley for some classic Twin Cities prog-rock (8 p.m. Crooners, $35); Twin Cities folk-rock trio Turn Turn Turn heads down river to Red Wing with Annie & the Bang Bang (7 p.m. Sheldon Theatre, $17-$31)

Sunday, Oct. 16

9. Anat Cohen: The celebrated Israel-born, Brooklyn-based jazz clarinetist's latest exploration of Brazilian sounds, "Quartetinho," released last week, features three members of her Tentet — pianist/accordionist Vitor Goncalves from Brazil, bassist/seven-string guitarist Tal Mashiach from Israel, and vibraphonist/percussionist James Shipp from New York City. "Quartetinho" (Brazilian for "little quartet") has the intimate, eloquent lyricism of chamber jazz seasoned with ethnic sounds. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Acoustic guitar master Billy McLaughlin's vocal group SimpleGifts pays tribute to Neil Young's two "Harvest" albums for fall (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$45); Twin Cities keyboard savant William Duncan salutes Billy Preston (7 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); local punks Butter Boys' October residency continues with the Envies and Full Catholic (9 p.m. Mortimer's, $8); Los Angeles Warped Tour vets the Bronx are in town again with the Chats (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $27-$64).

Monday, Oct. 17

10. Metric: Longtime favorites in the Twin Cities who put on a memorable headlining set at Rock the Garden in 2013, singer Emily Haines and her Toronto-based whir-rock band of "Breathing Underwater" and "Help I'm Alive" fame are back out on the so-called Doomscroller Tour, named after a sprawling 10-minute track on their wild new album, "Formentera." Their electronic grooves and visual production should be extra-vibrant in Live Nation's hi-fi local Fillmore outlet. (7 p.m. the Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $37, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Grunge-era stars L7 of "Pretend We're Dead" hitmaking fame have been going strong since reforming in the mid-2010s and are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their "Bricks Are Heavy" album with Texas band Fea, which is on Joan Jett's label (8 p.m. First Avenue, $30-$35); Green Day and Weezer producer Butch Walker is out promoting his own new album, "Butch Walker... As Glenn" (7:30 p.m. Varsity Theater, $25); Californian strummer Dan Layus of the "Boston"-hitmaking band Augustana is touring with a new solo piano collection (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25-$30).

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Cult-loved wife/husband U.K. electro-pop duo St. Lucia is back in America with a new album, "Utopia" (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $30-$47.50); it's the return of Acoustic Alchemy, the veteran British smooth jazz ensemble (7 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$40); soulful Twin Cities singer/songwriter Brooke Elizabeth is hosting a Thursday residency gig with friends all month (9 p.m. Aster Cafe, $10).

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Aussie indie-rockers Spacey Jane are hitting the States behind their second album, "Here Comes Everybody" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $20-$35)

Classical music writer Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.