Moral quandaries rode alongside the search for self-justice and belonging in nearly all of the top theater productions of 2023, even for plays and musicals that were not expressly about any of those things.

And that's just as well, given the dysphoria that haunts America.

The following shows offered empathetic engagement and diverting respite with surpassing artistry:

"Hello, Dolly!" at Theater Latté Da: Regina Marie Williams put her stamp on the iconic role of Dolly Levi, the enterprising widow who answers anything the world throws at her with grit and imagination. Williams' performance made Kelli Foster Warder's stylish production flow like naturally sweet juice.

"Hamlet" at the Guthrie Theater: Williams joined Michael Braugher and John Catron to headline Joseph Haj's heartbreakingly beautiful staging of Shakespeare's tragedy. Braugher gave the sweet prince an emo edge, building explosively on his disturbance over his mother marrying his uncle who also is the killer of his father. The world was terribly atilt in this palpable "Hamlet" and we, similarly, leaned deeply in.

"I Am Betty" at History Theatre: Denise Prosek's and Cristina Luzárraga's new musical put the light on the women behind the Betty Crocker brand. Director Maija Garcia's sharp production boasted a versatile, nine-member all-female cast headed by Lynnea Doublette and Erin Capello, who gave zesty performances. Notably, Capello also memorably starred in "Next to Normal" at Latté Da.

"Sugar in Our Wounds" at Penumbra Theatre: Harrison David Rivers turned over some of the shards troubling a nation's soul in this play-as-psychic-excavation. Nathan Barlow and Antonio Duke played two enslaved men in love at a time when neither could own their bodies. Sarah Bellamy's regional premiere inhabited the dream space between consciousness and waking with bittersweet poetry.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" by Artistry: The dweebs and misfits occupied center stage with antic charm in Tyler Michaels King's witty show of the William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin musical. It had panache, flair and, yes, one character's foot-tapping magic.

"Born With Teeth" at the Guthrie: Liz Duffy Adams' 90-minute one-act reimagined the competition between Christopher "Kit" Marlowe and William "Will" Shakespeare as a literary death match. The play's rapier-sharp writing combined with Rob Melrose's taut direction and outstanding performances by Matthew Amendt and Dylan Godwin helped "Teeth" to cut like a serrated edge.

"Dinner for One" by Jungle Theater: Director Christina Baldwin teamed up with Jim Lichtscheidl and Sun Mee Chomet to co-create this comic import from Britain. The concept is of an old lady celebrating her birthday with her departed friends. Her butler has to enact them. Lichtscheidl and Chomet have Americanized it, and it's a risible hoot.

"Re-Memori" at Penumbra: Shá Cage gave a brilliant performance in Nambi E. Kelley's lyrical solo show about a hairdresser who heals through hands and words. With a poetic narrative that twisted the past and the present like plaits, the production was a triumphant debut for Penumbra arts director Chris Berry.

"Into the Woods" at Guthrie: A nimble cast handled Stephen Sondheim's compound rhymes, tongue-twisters and unusual key changes with agility and aplomb, matching Denise Prosek's deft music direction and Sarna Lapine's propulsive direction.

"Peter Pan" at Ordway Center: Lonny Price's production of "Peter Pan" launched Larissa FastHorse's new script on a 50-city tour last week. Appealing to grandparents and tykes alike, the well-acted, brightly conducted and seamless show had lots of magic and fairy dust, and enchantedly transported us to Neverland.