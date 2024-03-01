A 1-year-old boy from Houston who was missing for more than three weeks and was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found in Minneapolis, where his mother was arrested, officials said.

Harris County law enforcement said it was alerted Thursday afternoon by its counterparts in Minneapolis that Noah Johnson was found and was being evaluated by medical personnel.

His mother, 38-year-old Kamilah Johnson, was apprehended by the FBI and remains jailed on an arrest warrant issued in District Court in Harris County, Texas.

Lt. Chris Yetter, spokesman for the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office, said Friday that the Amber Alert was alerted because doctors expressed concern the mother was not picking up Noah's medication, and without it "his health would deteriorate rapidly."

Yetter said the the mother and her son were found together, but he did not know exactly where in Minneapolis or how the FBI knew where to find her.

According to the Constable's Office:

On Feb. 8, an Amber Alert was issued in the Houston area, which was later expanded to a statewide alert, in an attempt to locate Noah. Amber Alerts were later issued in Missouri and Minnesota "as new information on Noah's possible whereabouts was obtained," a statement from the Constable's Office read.

Officials have yet to disclose how they were able to locate the boy.

"At this time, we can report that Noah is safe and is getting the medical attention he desperately needs," the Constable's Office statement continued. "It is unknown at this time if or when he will be brought back to Houston."

Kamilah Johnson remains in jail awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Among the the agencies that assisted in the search for the boy and his mother were the Minneapolis field office of the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Family Services.



