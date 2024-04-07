The ZIKE 6-in-1 USB C Hub is the most creative hub I've seen. Its space-saving clip-back design allows it to attach to various iPads, laptops and mobile phones.

It's designed with a hanging clip to attach to a device and easily expose the available ports in the hub. When connected, it is sturdy and stylish, doesn't give off heat, and, most important, allows easy access to all the port expansions. The angled hub does not block the screen.

The attached connection cable has a 90-degree USB-C plug to keep it flush with the device. It also has an inline switch to turn off and save the device's power when it's not in use.

The hub measures 3.30 by 1.42 by 0.76 inches and has three spacers of different thicknesses (0.05, 0.14 and 0.24 inches) for use with various devices, including those with varying thicknesses, so compatibility is not an issue. It has an aviation metal aluminum shell and provides excellent heat dissipation to ensure that devices remain cool.

The connections of the 6-in-1 USB-C Hub include a Type-C PD port that supports 60W power charging. There is also a TF UHS-I slot (microSD memory card), two USB-A 3.0 5Gbps ports, an HDMI 4K60Hz port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With the USB-C connection cable, the ZIKE 6-in-1 USB-C Hub can be used without attaching the clips to a device.

https://ziketech.com. $77.99