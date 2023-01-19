Two of the acts that packed Surly Brewing Festival Field last year, Zach Bryan and the National, each announced larger indoor concerts for the same August night this summer in Minneapolis — a much larger concert in Bryan's case.

The fast-rising ex-Navy serviceman of "Heading South" and "Something in the Orange" fame will move up to Target Center on Aug. 9, the same night that Taylor Swift's favorite indie-rock band the National try out the Armory.

Tickets for Bryan's concert will be sold through a new verified program via Ticketmaster competitor axs.com, which requires fans to register for the chance to win tickets via axs.com/zachbryan starting now through Jan. 29.

Bryan recently dropped a 24-song live album titled "All My Friends Hate Ticketmaster," so no surprise he's using AXS for his tour this year and pledging to keep prices reasonable. The Oklahoman countryman posted a funny infomercial-style video to promote his new trek, which he is calling the Burn, Burn, Burn Tour after one of his best songs. His concert last October outside Surly — only his second time in town — sold out quickly and became a hotly sought ticket.

Tickets to the National's show at the Armory go on sale Jan. 27 via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning a day earlier. The Cincinnati-bred quintet will be promoting its newly announced album, "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," due out April 28 with guest singers including Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens and Swift (who has enlisted the National's Aaron Dessner to co-producer recent albums).