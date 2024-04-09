While WWE's WrestleMania XL was a smashing success last weekend in Philadelphia, officials in Minneapolis and a decorated Minnesota Olympian "anxiously awaited" word Tuesday about whether the city has pinned down next year's crown jewel of ring theatrics.

The nonprofit Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE), the lead organization that lobbies to bring major attractions to the Twin Cities, told the Star Tribune nearly four weeks ago that it had expected by now an announcement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) about its pitch to host the popular extravaganza at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Typically, the WWE announces the next year's host as the current event nears its end. However, WrestleMania XL came and went at the Philadelphia Eagles' home stadium without a peep.

Wendy Blackshaw, MNSE's president and chief executive officer, said in March that Minneapolis was one of several cities that the WWE had invited to participate in a "very competitive" battle for the next big event. Minneapolis has never played host to a WrestleMania, despite the state's history as a hotbed of pro wrestling.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Blackshaw said she is still "anxiously awaiting ... We really hope to hear something soon."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported this week that Las Vegas could be a front-runner for 2025, given that Vegas-based Endeavor Sports and Entertainment took majority ownership of WWE about a year ago.

Gable Steveson, the former University of Minnesota heavyweight national champion and Olympic gold medalist, is among WWE's roster of wrestlers and is waiting like everyone else for a WrestleMania XLI announcement.

"I have no clue" whether Minneapolis will get the nod, Steveson told the Star Tribune on Tuesday. But if the city does does land the grand grappling prize, he said, "it could be the best they've ever had and be a big show with the right people" in the ring.

Blackshaw said the economic impact WrestleMania has on a host community comes close to that of the Super Bowl. She said its staging in Dallas in 2022 and Los Angeles last year created an estimated more than $200 million in economic churn.

Preliminary numbers from Philadelphia this week point to record success based on various measures.

According to Sports Business Journal, more than 145,000 fans filled Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field over the two nights, breaking the previous record set at WrestleMania XXXIX in Los Angeles.

Viewership was up 41% across both nights vs. last year's record-setting audience, and merchandise sales were up more than 20% compared with the previous record set at the 2023 WrestleMania, the the industry publication reported.

This year's WrestleMania also became the most viewed of all-time on social media, with more than 660 million views, it added.







