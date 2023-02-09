A dispute between two co-workers Thursday morning at the Lund Boat Co. factory in New York Mills, Minn., escalated into a shooting, police said. There were no injuries, and workers subdued the suspect and held him for police.

According to Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons, police received a call at 7:21 a.m. about an active shooter at the Lund factory. The suspect, a 21-year-old Lund employee, was in a verbal dispute with another worker when the suspect pulled out a small-caliber pistol and fired a round at his co-worker, missing him.

The co-worker fled and was chased outside by the suspect, who didn't catch him. When the suspect tried to get back inside the factory, a worker held the door shut and prevented him from entering.

Other Lund workers went outside and, when the suspect tried to run away, they caught him and held him for police.

"Had it not been for the quick actions of Lund staff members, the outcome may have been much worse," Fitzgibbons said.

In a statement, the company thanked the workers who handled the situation and said there would be increased security at the plant when it reopens Monday for the next scheduled shifts.

"The health and safety of our employees and the New York Mills community is our No. 1 priority, and we are fortunate that there were no injuries during this morning's incident," the statement said. "We are working very closely with local law enforcement in Otter Tail County and will continue to support them in their investigation.

"We ... appreciate the outreach and support from the local community. Our main focus is to support our employees during this time."

Lund was founded in New York Mills in 1948 by Howard Lund, who built his own aluminum duck boat after failing to find one that suited him. The company is a subsidiary of Illinois-based Brunswick Corp. and employs about 85 workers in New York Mills.