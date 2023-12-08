Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A worker was trapped in machinery at a firewood processing facility in central Minnesota and was killed, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at Minnesota Firewood along 233rd Street roughly 7 miles north of Little Falls, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Hector Gonzalez Zelaya, 39, of Little Falls, was found trapped in the processing machinery by coworkers.

Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders arrived and took life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Gonzalez Zelaya died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Minnesota OSHA has been notified of the death and is investigating the circumstances.