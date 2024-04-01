Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A standoff between a man inside a townhome and law enforcement in a Woodbury neighborhood has ended with an arrest and no injuries.

Police and a Washington County SWAT team had surrounded a unit on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road where a man had barricaded himself inside, police said.

Law enforcement were able to take the man into custody about 6:30 a.m., Woodbury Police said.

Events began around midnight when police were called to the residence about a disturbance. Those inside told officers that the situation had been resolved.

Officers were called back to the scene about 1:40 a.m. on a report that a man with a weapon was threatening others who were inside, police said.

All the occupants were able to get out safely with the help of police, but the man remained inside, police said.

Residents in neighboring townhomes were evacuated for safety, police said.

The suspect will be evaluated for any injuries he suffered before police arrived. There is no further danger to the public, police said.

