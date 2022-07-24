The MGA Women's Amateur Championship will be held Wednesday through Friday at the Rochester Golf & Country Club. The Championship Division will play 54-holes of stroke play for the Patty Berg Memorial Trophy.

The defending champion is Sophia Yoemans of Mississippi National Golf Links and she will return. The senior-to-be at Missouri won a two-hole playoff with Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club. Ledwein, who golfed at Bradley from 2016 to 2021 and was Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year her final season, won the Women's State Amateur in 2018.

Maley named Breck boys' hockey coach

David Maley, 59, will be the head boys' hockey coach at Breck, a Golden Valley private school. As a player, he won a Minnesota high school state title at Edina, an NCAA title with Wisconsin in 1983 and a Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986.

He played left wing in the NHL for eight seasons and played in more than 500 games on five different teams.

The Mustangs were 9-17-0 last season. Breck has won four Class 1A state titles (2000, '04, '09 and '10).

Crimson forward commits

Landen Gunderson, a 6-1, 175-pound forward for Maple Grove High School, committed to Western Michigan. He announced his decision on Twitter. Gunderson had 21 goals and 59 assists for 80 points for the Crimson as a junior.