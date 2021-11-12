Dream Team

Kent Youngblood's 2021-22 college women's basketball starting five:

Paige Bueckers

Connecticut, G, sophomore

The first freshman to win the Wooden Award, the AP women's basketball player of the year and the Naismith Trophy. Led UConn in points, assists, steals and three-point shooting.

Rhyne Howard

Kentucky, G, senior

The odds-on favorite to be the top pick in next spring's WNBA draft, she led Kentucky in scoring in 15 of the 24 games she played in last year, averaging 20.7 points and leading the team in assists and steals.

Caitlin Clark

Iowa, F/G, sophomore

Named first-team All-America from the coaches association and was second team by AP. Led the nation in assists (214) and FG made (266), points (799) and scoring average (26.6).

NaLyssa Smith

Baylor, F, senior

AP All-America. First Baylor player to win McClain Award honoring nation's top forward. Averaged 17.8 points and 7.5 rebounds, shooting 69.6 percent.

Aliyah Boston

South Carolina, F/C, junior

First-team All-America and winner of Lisa Leslie center of the year, averaged 13.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.