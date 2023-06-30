Abortions in Minnesota increased by 20% in 2022, driven partly by an increase in women traveling from other states that have banned or restricted elective terminations of pregnancies.

More than 16% of the 12,175 abortions last year involved women from other states — with 1,714 women traveling from border states and 242 coming from distant states such as Texas. That is the highest proportion since at least 1980. Abortions involving women from other states or countries doubled the total from 2021.

The increase wasn't just a function of policy changes and restrictions outside Minnesota, though. The 10,166 abortions involving Minnesota women represented an 11% increase from 2021 and the highest annual total since 2010.

Last year marked a sharp reversal of Minnesota's trend — a gradual decline in abortions since the late 1980s. Family planning advocates had particularly celebrated declines in abortions among teenagers and highlighted the effectiveness of goal-setting classes in Twin Cities high schools. However, abortions among women 19 and younger in Minnesota increased from 874 in 2021 to 1,143 in 2022.

The data for 2022 also reflected a broadening diversity of providers in Minnesota in an era in which 61% of abortions are by medications rather than surgeries. Minnesota's two largest abortion providers, Planned Parenthood and Whole Woman's Health, reported slight declines in their totals from 2021 to 2022.

Most of the increase reflected abortions by 15 smaller clinics, physicians or hospitals that are unnamed in the state report. Whether that trend continues could depend on access to mifepristone, the drug used in most of Minnesota's medical abortions that has been subject to legal challenges over the past year.

Minnesota's smaller providers now include Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead, which moved across the border in summer 2022 after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling struck down federal abortion protections and North Dakota issued restrictions. Abortions in Minnesota involving North Dakota women increased from 84 in 2021 to 383 in 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued the 2022 abortion report Friday ahead of an old July 1 deadline, even though state legislation this year gave the agency until the end of the calendar year. DFL lawmakers also eliminated some types of data from future annual reports, arguing that women shouldn't be required to supply information such as the reasons for their abortions.

In 2022, about one-third of women declined to offer a reason for their abortions. Of those that offered one or more reasons, more than 87% indicated that they didn't want children at this time while 18% cited economic concerns and 13% said their emotional health was at stake.