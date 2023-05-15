Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The death of a woman whose body was found in her Uptown condo two months ago has been ruled a homicide.

Stephanie K. DeRousse, 60, died from numerous blunt force injuries including pressure to her neck, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers went to the building just north of Lake Bde Maka Ska in the 3100 block of W. Lake Street on the night of March 17 and located DeRousse's body in her condo, according to the medical examiner.

DeRousse's death has been ruled a homicide. Police have an investigation underway but have announced no arrests and have yet to disclose any details about the case. A police spokesman said more information would be released Monday.

About 10 days after DeRousse's death, according to a police theft report, one of her sons reported that a family member went into the dead woman's condo and took a $2,800 watch, and a ring and a bracelet made by Tiffany.