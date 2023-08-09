Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A woman was shot to death around midnight in north Minneapolis, officials said.

Police said they were alerted at 12:01 a.m. about the gunfire near the intersection of N. Thomas and Oak Park avenues. Officers arrived to find a woman in her late 20s or early 30s with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical responders took the woman to HCMC, where she died, police said.

The victim's identity has yet to be released, and no arrests have been announced.

"Preliminary information indicates that the adult female was outside a residence near this location when she was apparently shot by an unknown individual or individuals," a police statement read.