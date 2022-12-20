A woman was fatally shot Monday night in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood in what has been a record-setting year for homicides in the Capital City.

The victim was unresponsive and not breathing when officers arrived at a residence in the 600 block of Cook Avenue East about 9:45 p.m. and found she had been shot in the head. Paramedics responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with St. Paul police.

The name of the victim has not been released. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators secured the scene and began looking for possible witnesses as they tried to find who was responsible for the woman's death and what led up to the shooting, Ernster said.

The shooting marked the city's 39th homicide of the year, which surpassed the 38 recorded in 2021 and is the most ever in St. Paul.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.