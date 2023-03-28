Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman died Monday when an SUV and a semitrailer truck crashed north of Wadena, Minn. Another woman was seriously injured.

The crash took place at around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 71 North and Leaf River Road, according to the online incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The semi-truck was traveling north on Hwy. 71, and the two women were heading east on Leaf River Road in a Nissan Pathfinder before the two vehicles collided at the intersection, the State Patrol said.

The women in the Nissan were a 58-year-old driver and a 67-year-old passenger, both Motley residents. As of Monday night, officials had not released the name of the woman who died.

The semi driver, a 27-year-old man from Olympia, Wash., was not injured in the crash. The truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the crash, the report added.

The State Patrol has been investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson's tweet.