A woman driving a vehicle allegedly connected to a theft at an Osseo auto parts store died Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash nearby in Brooklyn Park.

A man who had been riding in the vehicle and seen by witnesses running away from the scene was later arrested inside a Walmart not far from the crash on County Road 81 at Greenhaven Drive, Brooklyn Park police said.

Events unfolded about 12:35 p.m. as 911 callers reported a lone vehicle that had gone into the ditch and landed upside down in a culvert. Emergency responders noted the severe damage to the vehicle and were concerned somebody may be trapped underneath. When the vehicle was lifted up, officers found the woman who was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman's name has not been released.

While on the scene, police got another 911 call from a party stating that the vehicle that had crashed had fled from the Napa Auto Parts in Osseo after the two occupants had stolen merchandise, police said.

Witnesses told police the vehicle had been driven by a female and there was a male passenger, police said.

Officers determined the male suspect found at Walmart to have been involved in the theft at the auto parts store and was a passenger in the vehicle. The man was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and later booked at the Hennepin County Jail for multiple outstanding warrants, police said.

The vehicle had previously been reported stolen in Minneapolis, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate.