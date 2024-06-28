Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Police in North Branch, Minn. fatally shot a woman Thursday night, and an investigation is underway to find out what led to the incident.

At about 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of 3rd Avenue and Elm Street on a report of a woman who was allegedly suicidal, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer said in a news release.

Two officers encountered the woman. One of the officers unleashed a non-lethal pepper ball and a second discharged a department-issued firearm and a shot struck the woman, Meyer said.

Police rendered aid to the victim but she died at the scene.

No other information was immediately released, but Meyer said the incident was captured on police-worn body cameras.

The officers involved have been put on standard administrative leave, Meyer said.

Part of the neighborhood near the scene remained taped off Friday morning as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated.

The name of the woman has not been released.



