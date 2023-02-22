Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A woman crashed her pickup truck on a snowy road west of the Twin Cities and died, officials said Tuesday.

The rollover wreck occurred on Hwy. 7 in Hale Township, roughly 10 miles northeast of Hutchinson, the State Patrol said.

Heather L. Johnson, 39, of nearby Silver Lake, was heading west on Hwy. 7 at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, when her pickup left the road and rolled over, the patrol said. Johnson was declared dead at the scene.

The patrol said Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.