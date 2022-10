Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Rudy Gobert, Wolves

Gobert was a consistent presence underneath and the made the Lakers feel the absence of Anthony Davis. He finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

22 Turnovers for the Lakers.

10 The Wolves' largest lead.

7 Assists for Karl-Anthony Towns, his third game with seven assists.