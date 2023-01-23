7 p.m. Monday at Houston • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves got back to .500 at 24-24 with Saturday's home victory over Houston. G Anthony Edwards had 44 points, made eight of 16 three-point attempts and had six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks. It was the fifth game this season and the second in a row the Wolves have rallied from down 10 or more to win. C Nathan Knight chipped in with 19 points. F Taurean Prince tweaked an ankle in the game and did not return; he is listed as questionable, as is C Rudy Gobert (groin) and G Bryn Forbes (illness).

Rockets update: Saturday's loss was NBA-worst Houston's 13th in a row. The Rockets (10-36) have also lost their past seven meetings with the Wolves, including all three this season; this is the teams' final meeting of 2022-23. The Rockets are 6-15 at home; only Charlotte has fewer home victories. All five Houston starters were in double figures in Saturday's loss to the Wolves, led by 20-year-old C Alperen Sengun, who had 19 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.