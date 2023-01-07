6 p.m. Sunday at Houston • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves have won three in a row, their fourth winning streak of at least three games this season. C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) remain out. C Naz Reid (back) and Anthony Edwards (hip) left Friday's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center after their injuries flared up. C Rudy Gobert is coming off his best game with the Wolves, scoring 25 points with 21 rebounds in Friday's victory. G D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 points vs. the Clippers, with four assists and five rebounds. The Wolves have won five in a row vs. Houston, including a 129-117 victory on Nov. 5 at Target Center.

Rockets update: The Rockets (10-29) have the worst record in the NBA. Their 6-13 home record is worst in the Western Conference. Houston has lost six straight and 11 of 12, including a 131-114 loss to Utah on Thursday. Houston is led by G Jalen Green (21.5 points, 3.6 assists per game), C Alperen Sengun (14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds) and G Kevin Porter Jr. (19.4 points, 5.7 assists).