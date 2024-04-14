Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The WNBA draft is Monday night in New York City, beginning at 6:30 p.m. There are three rounds and 36 picks overall.

NCAA players who have exhausted college eligibility can be drafted, as can NCAA players who turn 22 this year and renounced remaining eligibility. International players turning 20 this year can also be chosen.

The Lynx have the eighth and 31st overall picks, trading down one spot with Chicago on Sunday. They traded their second-rounder to Connecticut.

Here is a first-round mock draft:

1. Indiana: Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa. All-time no-brainer. Not only the best player in college history but likely to sell out arenas around the league.

2. Los Angeles: Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina. The 6-7 center's draft stock rose as the NCAA tournament progressed.

3. Chicago: Rickea Jackson, F, Tennessee. Her quick-strike scoring will help the Sky immediately.

4. Los Angeles: Cameron Brink, P, Stanford. The Sparks use the top of the draft to get a big upgrade in the frontcourt from the 6-4 Brink.

5. Dallas: Aaliyah Edwards, F, Connecticut. UConn players are almost always WNBA-ready.

6. Washington: Jacy Sheldon, G, Ohio State. The Mystics won't pass on the second-best point guard in the draft; good at both ends of the floor.

7. Chicago: Angel Reese, F, Louisiana State. Chicago made sure Reese would be available by trading up a spot to get her.

8. Lynx: Alissa Pili, F, Utah. Another potent scorer whose biggest question mark is on defense. Watch highlights of her scoring 37 points against South Carolina here.

9. Dallas: Nyadiew Puoch, F, Australia. Big upside for a player very much in the mold of Diamond Miller.

10. Connecticut: Isobel Borlase, G, Australia. Gives Sun much-needed depth at the position.

11. New York: Charisma Osborne, G, UCLA. Will have the biggest initial impact on defense for a star-studded lineup.

12. Atlanta: Nika Mühl, G, Connecticut. Strong defensive performances in the NCAA tournament upped her stock.