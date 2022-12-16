Twin Cities residents awoke Friday and saw they were spared the 2 feet of snow and more that their fellow Minnesotans have received, but now the state's urban hub is bracing for temperatures that are about to tumble into negative territory.

Duluth and its surrounding communities were blanketed Thursday with the deepest snowfall amounts, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with North Shore towns climbing highest on winter's measuring stick.

The Weather Service tallied nine locales along or near the North Shore reporting 2 feet or more of snow: 28.2 inches about 7 miles northwest of Two Harbors was at the top of the snow heap, followed closely by Beaver Bay at 28 inches.

The Duluth and Hermantown areas grabbed the 2-foot ring, as did Chisholm on the Iron Range to the northwest.

Lutsen is now coated with 18 inches of new snow for skiers to revel in, according to the NWS.

The Weather Service is listing nothing reaching a half foot anywhere in the Twin Cities metro area, with Hopkins falling just short at 5.5 inches and the same depth north of Northfield on the county line separating Dakota and Rice counties.

Central Minnesota was hit with a stream of wet, heavy snow this week. Seven inches fell in St. Cloud on Thursday, breaking the daily record of 5 set in 1902, according to St. Cloud State meteorology professor Bob Weisman.

The grand total of snowfall in St. Cloud since early Tuesday is 12.4 inches, which ranks 19th on the list of all-time snowstorms in St. Cloud, Weisman said.

St. Cloud joined many other of Minnesota's larger cities in declaring snow emergencies. Vehicle owners need to check with their municipalities about where not to park while snowplows clear streets to the curb in .

Minneapolis, St. Paul and numerous suburbs called snow emergencies as a winter weather advisory remained in effect until 9 p.m. for the Twin Cities and much of central Minnesota.

The snowstorm made driving treacherous in spots all around the state Thursday and into the Friday's morning commute as plows pushed aside the snow and put down chemicals to minimize the slipping and sliding.

The State Patrol reported one fatality on Thursday, this one in Minneapolis on Hwy. 62 near S. 34th Avenue about 1:50 a.m., when an SUV drifted off the road and crashed. The driver, 39-year-old Shean P. Stout, of Bloomington, was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said.

In Minnesota's what's next department: below, make that well below, zero readings.

High temperatures will march steadily away from the freezing mark and toward negative territory in the Twin Cities in the coming days, the NWS is forecasting. The first taste of subzero is anticipated for Monday night, with a low of minus-4, then a high on Tuesday pegged at 3 above followed by a low that night of 11 below zero.

Staff writer Jenny Berg contributed to this report.