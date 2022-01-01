STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
- Jordan Kyrou, Blues: The young forward scored twice and set up two other goals, setting an outdoor NHL game record with four points.
- Ivan Barbashev, Blues: Coming out of COVID-19 protocol, the Russian winger had a goal and an assist.
- Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The team's scoring leader had a goal and two assists in a losing cause.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 With an official temperature of -8, this Winter Classic was the third-coldest North American outdoor sporting event.
38,619 Announced attendance, a sellout, at Target Field.
67 Years since the first NHL game in Minnesota, a Feb. 23, 1955 game between the Bruins and Blackhawks at the St. Paul Auditorium.