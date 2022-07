The NHL released team's schedules Wednesday, and the Wild will open the 2022-23 season at home against the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13.

It will be the first time since 2014 that the Wild opened at home, and it will play its first four at Xcel Energy Center.

The first road game is Oct. 22 at Boston, the start of a five-game road trip.

The longest homestand is seven games, from Feb. 9-21.

Two of the Wild's three meetings with Stanley Cup champion Colorado will be in St. Paul. The Wild also plays Central Division foe Nashville three times, and has four games against Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg.

The regular season ends April 13 in Nashville.

WILD SCHEDULE

Preseason

Sept. 25, COLORADO, 3 p.m.

Sept. 27, at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Sept. 29, at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4, at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6, CHICAGO, 7 p.m.

Oct 8, DALLAS, 5 p.m.

Regular season

Oct. 13, N.Y. RANGERS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15, LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17, COLORADO, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20, VANCOUVER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22, at Boston, noon

Oct. 25, at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nov. 1, MONTREAL, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3, SEATTLE, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8, at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 9, at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Nov. 11, at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Nov. 13, SAN JOSE, 5 p.m.

Nov. 15, at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17, PITTSBURGH, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19, CAROLINA, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23, WINNIPEG, 6 p.m.

Nov. 25, TORONTO, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27, ARIZONA, 1 p.m.

Dec. 1, EDMONTON, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3, ANAHEIM, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4, at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Dec. 7, at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9, at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Dec. 10, at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dec. 12, EDMONTON, 7 p.,m.

Dec. 14, DETROIT, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16, CHICAGO, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18, OTTAWA, 1 p.m.

Dec. 21, at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Dec. 22, at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 27, at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29, DALLAS, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31, at St. Louis, tba

Jan. 4, TAMPA BAY, 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 7, at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8, ST. LOUIS, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10, at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12, at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 14, ARIZONA, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17, at Washington, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19, at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21, at Florida, 5 p.m.

Jan. 24, at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Jan. 26, PHILADELPHIA, 8 p.m.

Jan. 28, BUFFALO, 8 p.m.

Feb. 4, All-Star Game at Florida

Feb. 6, at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Feb. 8, at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9, VEGAS, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11, NEW JERSEY, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, FLORIDA, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15, COLORADO, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, DALLAS, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19, NASHVILLE, 1 p.m.

Feb. 21, LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23, at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Feb. 24, at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Feb. 26, COLUMBUS, 1 p.m.

Feb. 28, N.Y. ISLANDERS, 7 p.m.

March 2, at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

March 4, at Calgary, 9 p.m.

March 7, CALGARY, 7 p.m.

March 8, at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

March 11, at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

March 12, at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

March 15, at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

March 18, BOSTON, 1 p.m.

March 19, WASHINGTON, 1 p.m.

March 21, at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

March 23, at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

March 25, CHICAGO, 4 p.m.

March 27, SEATTLE, 7 p.m.

March 29, at Colorado, 9 p.m.

April 1, at Vegas, 9 p.m.

April 3, VEGAS, 7 p.m.

April 6, at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

April 8, ST. LOUIS, 2 p.m.

April 10, at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

April 11, WINNIPEG, 7 p.m.

April 13, at Nashville, 7 p.m.