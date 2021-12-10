8 p.m. at Vegas • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the sixth of 14 back-to-backs this season for the Wild. So far, the team is 2-2-1 in the second half. The last time the Wild was in Vegas the team's rally fell short 3-2 on Nov. 11. That dropped the Wild to 5-3-1 all-time during the regular season at Vegas. Overall, the Wild is 11-3-3 against the Golden Knights in the regular season.

Golden Knights update: The Golden Knights were last in action on Friday, losing 4-3 at home to the Flyers, who ended a 10-game winless skid. That setback ended Vegas' three-game winning streak. ... LW Max Pacioretty is on a goal-scoring tear of late. He scored twice vs. Philadelphia and has seven goals over his past five games. G Robin Lehner is 10-9 with a .906 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average.