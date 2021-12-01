6 p.m. vs. Toronto • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This wraps up a five-game homestand for the Wild, which has outscored the opposition 21-7 through the first four games. Overall, the team is on a season-high five-game win streak. LW Kirill Kaprizov has 10 points during a season-long, four-game point streak. G Cam Talbot will be back in net for the Wild after backing up Kaapo Kahkonen the past two games; Talbot has stopped 98 of the 103 shots he's faced over his last three starts, posting a 1.62 goals-against average and .951 save percentage in that span. On Friday, the team recalled D Kevin Czuczman from the American Hockey League and sent D Calen Addison back to Iowa.

Maple Leafs update: Like the Wild, the Maple Leafs are rolling. Not only have they won five in a row but 15 of 17 games overall. Their 17 victories this season are the most in the Eastern Conference. ... C Auston Matthews scored a hat trick on Wednesday vs. the Avalanche, giving him six goals over his past four games. C John Tavares is also in a groove, with nine points during a four-game point streak.