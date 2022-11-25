Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. William Nylander, Maple Leafs: The winger scored the decisive goal in the third period.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist while tying a career high in shots with nine.

3. John Tavares, Maple Leafs: The captain assisted on two goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Situations where the Toronto net came off its moorings while the Wild were in the offensive zone.

11 Points by Kaprizov during an eight-game point streak that's tied for the longest in his NHL career.

100 Career games for Wild defenseman Jake Middleton.