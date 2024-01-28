Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

At the back of the Western Conference playoff race, the Wild have had their fill of games against the teams they're chasing.

(See: their loss on Thursday to the Central Division rival Predators.)

On Saturday they had a rare reprieve to face a lineup lower than theirs in the standings, but the Wild didn't respond like the math suggested they should.

In their last test before their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the Wild were dumped 3-2 by the lowly Ducks at Xcel Energy Center to embark on a 10-day hiatus six points shy of the second and final wild-card seed in the West after a ho-hum 4-3 showing.

Overall, through 49 games, the Wild are 21-23-5.

Anaheim's Troy Terry broke a 2-2 tie with 8 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the third period when he scored his second of the game after leaving the penalty box to complete the Ducks' comeback.

Terry's first shot was blocked by Ryan Hartman's left skate, but Terry corralled the rebound and lifted it by Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Before that, Ryan Strome delivered the equalizer at 6:45 when he tipped a puck by Gustavsson, who finished with 22 saves.

The Ducks were in rally mode early.

Just after he was recognized in-house for the honor during a TV timeout in the first period, Kirill Kaprizov previewed a shot he could deploy during the festivities, a wind-up that sent a Mats Zuccarello pass to the back of the net by Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal (35 saves) at 6:39.

The goal was Kaprizov's 19th of the season and No. 133 of his career to move past Jason Zucker into sole possession of fourth place on the Wild's all-time goals leaderboard. Zach Parise is third with 199.

But the Wild couldn't preserve that lead.

By 8:17, the Ducks retaliated when Terry capitalized on blown coverage in Wild territory to flip a top-shelf shot by Gustavsson.

The Wild, however, exited the period ahead thanks to a deflection by Jon Merrill on a Mats Zuccarello shot with 1:23 left.

This was Merrill's first game since sitting out six in a row as a healthy scratch. Merrill suited up because Marcus Foligno was scratched due to illness.

As a result, the team had seven defensemen and only 11 forwards in action. That number dropped to 10 forwards in the second because Pat Maroon took only five shifts in the first period before disappearing.

Already, the Wild are dealing with injuries to forwards Connor Dewar, Vinni Lettieri and Adam Raska. Marc-Andre Fleury also remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, with Jesper Wallstedt backing up Gustavsson.

While their execution wasn't sharp, being shorthanded on offense didn't prevent the Wild from getting pucks on net.

They actually dominated the shot clock in the second, testing Dostal a whopping 17 times compared to just four saves for Gustavsson. (The Wild's power play went 0-for-4 and Anaheim 0-for-2).

The Wild did get one puck by Dostal, a seeing-eye shot by Marcus Johansson around a Joel Eriksson Ek screen, but the goal was overturned when the Ducks issued a coach's challenge and a lengthy video review ruled Matt Boldy was off-side earlier in the play.

Not getting an insurance goal to stick hurt the Wild because Anaheim improved in the third period to snap the Wild's 13-game win streak vs. the Ducks that started Jan. 20, 2021. Anaheim also handed the Wild their second straight third-period collapse.

They were ahead 1-0 on Thursday vs. Nashville in the third but lost 3-2.



