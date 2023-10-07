Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Wild are keeping their core intact.

Barely a week after signing longtime forwards Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno to extensions, Ryan Hartman became the latest to secure an extension when he landed a three-year, $12 million contract on Saturday that begins next season.

That's a significant raise from the team-friendly, three-year, $5.1 million deal he's finishing up.

A free-agent pickup in 2019, Hartman, 29, arrived a depth forward but has ascended to the top of the depth chart as the Wild's No.1 center between Kirill Kaprizov and Zuccarello.

Two seasons ago, Hartman tallied a career-high 34 goals, 31 assists and 65 points.

In 2022-23, he missed a chunk of action due to injury but still reached 15 goals.

In addition to picking up a no-movement clause for this season and next, Hartman's new contract has a limited no-trade clause in Years 2 and 3.

The Wild open the regular season on Thursday night against Florida at Xcel Energy Center.