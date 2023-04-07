GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Rickard Rakell, Penguins: The winger had the decisive goal and an assist.
2. Kris Letang, Penguins: The defenseman scored and set up a goal.
3. Jake Guentzel, Penguins: The winger assisted on two Pittsburgh goals.
By the numbers
0 Wins by the Wild in their past three games, their longest rut since they lost three in a row Feb. 6-9.
1 Goal by Marcus Johansson, his 14th point in 17 games with the Wild since a trade from Washington.
100 Career points for Matt Boldy after his assist on Johansson's third-period goal.