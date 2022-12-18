Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger factored into three Wild goals, scoring once and assisting on two other tallies.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger set up Kaprizov's goal before scoring his own.

3. Sam Steel, Wild: The center assisted on a pair of goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Points by Kaprizov for a second consecutive game to get to 201 career points.

5 Goals surrendered by the Wild during their season-long five-game win streak.

6 Consecutive victories for goalie Filip Gustavsson, a career high.