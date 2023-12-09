WILD GAMEDAY

at Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena; 8 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Mats Zuccarello is more than happy to stay out of the spotlight.

. . .

Opening bell: The Wild (9-12-4) has the final game of a four-game road trip after losing two of three. Seattle has also dealt with adversity lately; the Kraken had dropped six in a row before playing host to the Lightning on Saturday night.The Wild got bad news Saturday when defenseman Jonas Brodin was declared week-to-week because of an upper body injury. He was injured Friday in Edmonton when checked from behind by Oilers forward Evander Kane, who was not penalized.

Watch him: Wild RW Matt Boldy continues to deliver offensively. Since ending a 10-game goalless drought on Nov. 28, Boldy has five goals in six games. His goal and assist in the 4-3 loss to the Oilers was the second time in the past three games Boldy's factored into multiple Wild goals.

Injuries: Wild D Zach Bogosian (upper body) and Brodin (upper body). Kraken LW Andre Burakovsky (upper body) and C Jaden Schwartz (upper body).

Forecast: Although the Wild have lost two in a row, they haven't played terribly. Actually, if they bring the same effort they had Friday vs. Edmonton but eliminate the costly mistakes, there's no reason why they can't take advantage of a Seattle squad that's been struggling. Plus, the Kraken are finishing off a back-to-back. The Wild, though, will play without Brodin, a standout veteran.

. . .

