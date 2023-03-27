Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A potential first-round playoff preview will be on display Monday night at Xcel Energy Center when the Wild host the Kraken.

The Wild currently sit atop the Central Division with 93 points, one ahead of Dallas and Colorado, while Seattle is in the Western Conference's first wild card seat. If the standings stayed this way the rest of the regular season, these two teams would face off in Round 1. Each side has won once this season, with the Kraken blanking the Wild 4-0 on Nov. 3 in St. Paul before the Wild shut out Seattle 1-0 on Nov. 11 at Climate Pledge Arena.

"Such a great turnaround for their hockey club," coach Dean Evason said of the Kraken, who already have 28 more points than they did from their inaugural season as an expansion team. "They're a real good hockey club that has all kinds of elements, and the one thing that we've talked about is all four lines can score on their team.

"They play hard and gritty. It's a great challenge for us."

Marc-Andre Fleury, who recorded that 28-save shutout vs. Seattle, will be in net for the Wild.

In front of him, the Wild will make one change to their blue line: Jon Merrill will sub in for Calen Addison.

John Klingberg remains out with an upper-body injury. Klingberg skated Monday morning and will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip that starts Wednesday against the Avalanche. The defenseman hasn't played since last Tuesday at New Jersey.

Projected lineup:

Marcus Foligno-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime-Frederick Gaudreau-Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

3-1-1: Record for Fleury in his career vs. Seattle.

9: Points for Ryan Hartman over his past nine games.

14: Points for Matt Boldy in his last 11 games.

19: One-goal wins for the Wild this season.

32: Points for the Wild since Feb. 17.

Pregame statistics, win probability, betting line

About the Kraken:

Seattle is coming off a 7-2 rout of Nashville on Saturday. Center Matty Beniers leads NHL rookies in scoring with 50 points. He has 20 goals and 30 assists. Overall, Seattle's 28-point jump from last season is an NHL record for the largest increase by an expansion team. The Kraken are also just the second expansion club in the Original Six era to post at least 40 wins in its second season.