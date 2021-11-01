Tuesday, 7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Senators update: Ottawa ended a three-game losing streak — and earned its first road win of the season — with a 4-1 victory at Dallas on Friday. RW Drake Batherson was named the NHL's second star of the week Monday after scoring six points in two games; he led the Senators with eight points (four goals, four assists) through Monday night's 5-1 loss in Chicago. G Matt Murray came off the injured reserve after a head injury, and forwards Shane Pinto (upper-body injury), Austin Watson (ankle) and Colin White (shoulder) are out.

Wild update: Last week's losses at Seattle and Colorado gave the Wild its first losing streak of the season. Playing the Senators could be good medicine. The Wild has won its past eight games against Ottawa, with a 10-3-2 record in the past 15 games of the series. Leading scorer Mats Zuccarello and C Rem Pitlick remain sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, and LW JordanGreenway is out (lower-body injury). D Alex Goligoski (upper-body injury) practiced Monday, but it's uncertain whether he will play. The Wild is 2-1 at home this season and will play four of its next five on the road.