7:30 p.m. at Dallas • BSN, 107.9-FM

Wild update: The Wild (19-8-2) practiced on Sunday before leaving for Dallas, and everyone participated except D Jared Spurgeon. The captain reaggravated his recent lower-body injury Thursday vs. Buffalo, and although Spurgeon won't require surgery, coach Dean Evason said, this isn't a short-term issue. Spurgeon won't play against the Stars and is likely also out the following game Thursday vs. Detroit. LW Jordan Greenway left practice early for a second consecutive session. Evason said Greenway would receive treatment and expected him to travel to Dallas before being re-evaluated Monday.

Stars update: Dallas (14-12-2) ended a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago. RW Joe Pavelski tied a career high with four points (two goals, two assists). The 37-year-old leads the Stars in scoring with 26 points in 28 games. Dallas was crushed 7-2 by the Wild on Nov. 18 at Xcel Energy Center. At home, the Stars are 5-2 over their past seven matchups vs. the Wild.