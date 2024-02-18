Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Wild didn't return home with the same sharpness they had on the road, and it cost them their win streak.

They were off against the Sabres, fading 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center to blow a chance at a season-high five consecutive victories.

This was the third time the Wild have stumbled after winning four in a row.

Buffalo's Henri Jokiharju delivered the tiebreaker just 1 minute, 29 seconds into overtime to cap off a comeback that started when Dylan Cozens buried the equalizer with 37 seconds left in a goal-mouth scramble while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was on the bench for an extra attacker.

Before that, Eden Prairie's Casey Mittelstadt broke a 0-0 stalemate only 39 seconds into the third period, wiring a shot past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson off the rush. Just 3:23 later, Kirill Kaprizov hauled a turnover into Sabres turnover and sent the puck to the front of the net where Joel Eriksson Ek chipped the puck by Luukkonen.

The goal was Eriksson Ek's team-leading 25th. He and Kaprizov have six points apiece during their respective six-game point streaks.

Not long after Eriksson Ek's equalizer, the Wild received a four-minute power play because Jake Middleton was cut by a high stick from Connor Clifton.

Late in that advantage, Declan Chisholm flung in his first NHL goal at 11:21 in his first game with the Wild after getting claimed off waivers from Winnipeg last month during the All-Star break.

The defenseman had been practicing with the Wild but was a spectator for the Wild's previous four wins; this was Chisholm's fifth career game after suiting up twice for the Jets this season and last.

The power play finished 1-for-4, while the Sabres went 0-for-3.

Luukkonen turned in 30 saves to help Buffalo sweep the season series, while Gustavsson had 25 stops.

How well the Wild protected the front of the net was a catalyst for their recent 4-0 run, and so was clutch scoring: that's how they picked up key wins at Vegas (5-3) and Arizona (3-1) earlier in the week. But the team wasn't as locked-in in either area Saturday.

Matt Boldy had his three-game goal streak snapped, and Ryan Hartman, who started the game with Brandon Duhaime and Frederick Gaudreau, was demoted to the fourth line to play alongside Jake Lucchini and Vinni Lettieri; Connor Dewar took Hartman's spot.

Penalty trouble also stalled the Wild early.

They were whistled three times in the first period, and the Sabres actually capitalized on their third look when Tage Thompson buried a one-timer behind Gustavsson with 1:03 to go.

But the Wild challenged the play, and video review showed Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin was offside before Thompson scored to overturn the goal.

That ruling improved the Wild to 5-for-5 in coach's challenges this season. They also successfully got a goal disallowed last Wednesday in Arizona for goaltender interference.

To make matters worse, the Wild could have moved within three points of a wild-card berth with a win because St. Louis lost earlier in the day.

Instead, they're four back with a difficult schedule on deck.

After hosting Vancouver for a matinee on Monday, the Wild will go back on the road for a three-game trip with stops in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Seattle.



