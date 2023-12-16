Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A goaltending duel involving Filip Gustavsson?

Advantage: Wild.

Gustavsson's 35 saves and airtight showing in the shootout backstopped the Wild to a 2-1 victory over the Canucks on Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center that extended his and the team's win streak to three games.

Mats Zuccarello capitalized in the shootout, the Wild's second straight extra-time performance. They upended Calgary 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday.

Vancouver's Casey DeSmith, who was sharp for the Canucks, made 30 stops in his first career loss vs. the Wild; DeSmith came into the matchup a perfect 5-0, and one of those wins was just last week in Vancouver when the Canucks blanked the Wild 2-0.

The rematch started similarly to that game on Dec. 7, with the Wild controlling much of the first period.

Finally, with 1:55 left in the frame, the Wild capitalized when Frederick Gaudreau tipped in a Marcus Foligno pass.

But the lead was short-lived.

Just 3:50 into the second, Vancouver responded with its own deflection by Teddy Blueger as he crashed the net.

The Wild committed three penalties the rest of the period, and five overall, but the team survived every Canucks power play. Their own power play went 0-for-2.

For a second straight game, the Wild were without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury).

Jonas Brodin (upper body) missed a third straight game.

The Wild return to the road on Monday, beginning a back-to-back at Pittsburgh before moving on to Boston. That will be their last week of action before the NHL holiday break.