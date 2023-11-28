See more of the story

WILD GAMEDAY

vs. St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: The Wild fired coach Dean Evason on Monday.

Sarah McLellan's preview:

Opening bell: The sputtering Wild (5-10-4) kick off three consecutive against the Central Division by playing host to the rival Blues in St. Paul a day after coach Dean Evason was fired. John Hynes will take over behind the bench. St. Louis (11-8-1) has been so-so, not dropping more than two in a row and winning more than two consecutive games only once, but that's good enough for a nine-point lead over the Wild in the division.

Watch him: Blues LW Pavel Buchnevich is on a roll, with multiple points in each of his past two games. Since Nov. 9, he ranks among NHL leaders in goals (7) and points (13). Last season, Buchnevich had a team-high six points vs. the Wild, including four goals.

Injuries: None.

Forecast: With one more loss, the Wild will have dropped eight in a row for the first time since 2016. Will the coaching change prevent that from happening?

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.

Wild fire coach Evason in midst of losing streak, hire veteran Hynes

John Hynes will take over for Dean Evason behind the bench when the Wild return to action Tuesday night against St. Louis, top assistant Bob Woods was also fired.