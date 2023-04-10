CHICAGO — Brock Faber will make his NHL debut on Monday against the Blackhawks at United Center, while Marco Rossi will begin his second stint with the Wild this season.

Captain Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello didn't make the trip.

Coach Dean Evason said all four players are "banged up" but that they could have played. Everyone is available on Tuesday, Evason mentioned. That's when the Wild will play their last home game of the regular season vs. Winnipeg.

Faber turned pro on Sunday, signing a three-year, entry-level contract after the Gophers were downed 3-2 in overtime during the NCAA men's championship game at the Frozen Four.

"He's somebody that obviously is a good hockey player but is a team-first mentality," Evason said. "What better guy to bring into our organization right now?"

As for Rossi, he returns to the Wild after making the team out of training camp, appearing in 16 games and then getting sent to the minors.

Rossi had one assist with the Wild earlier this season, but a change of scenery ignited his game. He had 16 goals and 34 assists through 51 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League.

"By all indications his game has just improved since he was here last with us," Evason said. "He's just gotten better, and that's the whole idea, right? The minor leagues and the American Hockey League is a great league. Just because you're not here developing means that you're there developing. That's what we're looking for.

"We're looking for progress in his game. All indications are down there it's happened. We're looking forward to seeing him here tonight."

The Wild also recalled Nic Petan from Iowa, and he, too, will suit up against Chicago. Matt Dumba is with the team but will rest. Filip Gustavsson will be in net.

Projected lineup:

Marcus Johansson-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Nic Petan-Marco Rossi-Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno-Sam Steel-Gustav Nyquist

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Calen Addison

Alex Goligoski-Brock Faber

Jon Merrill-John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers:

2: Assists for Gustav Nyquist in his Wild debut on Saturday.

2: Losses by the Wild in their last two road games.

8: Consecutive victories for the Wild against Chicago.

11-3-4: Record for the Wild since March 1.

50: All-time wins for the Wild vs. the Blackhawks.

About the Blackhawks:

Chicago is struggling, dropping 10 of its last 11 games. The Blackhawks' 56 points rank last in the Western Conference and are tied for the fewest in the NHL. In their last game on Saturday, they were routed 7-3 by the Kraken. The game before that, Chicago was shut out 3-0 by Vancouver. This season, the Blackhawks are 0-2-1 against the Wild.