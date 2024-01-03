Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the Wild and their first adversity under new head coach John Hynes. Can they stop a three-game losing streak even without some of their top players? And how much of a difference is there between a top player and a replacement-level player?

7:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film from Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers. There wasn't much to like in this game, starting with rookie quarterback Jaren Hall and continuing with a poor defensive output. What does that tell us going forward?

24:00: Vikings poetry reveals some apologies and a renewed distaste for a border rival.

36:00: Caitlin Clark did it again, plus some big basketball games this week.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports