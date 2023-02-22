Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand identifies three big takeaways from the Wild's recent homestand, which concluded with a 2-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday. Ryan Hartman's re-emergence and Filip Gustavsson's ascent were major keys.

9:00: Clem Haskins unlocked the key to modern coaching.

13:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a breakdown of the Vikings' defensive outlook — and needs — under new coordinator Brian Flores. One focus of the discussion: Which players could well be "former Vikings" on NFL roster in the 2023 season?

30:00: The ongoing Emanuel Reynoso saga.

