WASHINGTON – As Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest intraparty critic in Congress attempts to oust him from his leadership post, Minnesota lawmakers' stance on the issue could prove critical.

"I'm proud to support the Speaker as we continue championing conservative priorities that will put our country on a better path," GOP U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted on social media earlier this week.

Republicans have a narrow majority in the chamber and Florida GOP. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a constant McCarthy antagonist, is moving forward on a push known as a motion to vacate. A vote involving that effort could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

McCarthy will likely need help from Democrats if he wants to remain in charge. But no Minnesota Democrats were moving quickly to publicly bail out McCarthy shortly after Gaetz formally began his effort.

"I don't think Democrats should rush to save him from the mess he created for himself," said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who doesn't intend to help save the political future of the man who led the push to oust her from the House foreign affairs committee.

Republicans narrowly won back the House majority from Democrats in the 2022 midterms. That thin margin resulted in McCarthy needing 15 rounds of voting to become speaker in January, in a standoff with a group of far-right Republicans that lasted for days and stalled work in the chamber.

Those dynamics laid the groundwork for the chaos troubling House Republicans this week.

While McCarthy has at times caved to the far-right forces in his party, his fragile alliance with that part of his conference was clearly strained after he brokered a bipartisan deal with Democratic President Joe Biden in June to suspend the debt ceiling into early 2025.

But his late turn over the weekend that resulted in a bipartisan agreement to avoid the threat of a government shutdown caused uproar among his critics. The Republican-held House has managed to pass what they view as legislative victories, yet the party's time in charge has been far more chaotic than Democrats had under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the last Congress despite her dealing with a thin majority of her own.

None of Minnesota's congressional Republicans has publicly shown major objections to McCarthy as speaker.

GOP Rep. Michelle Fischbach said on Monday she is opposed to the push from Gaetz, and fellow Republican Rep. Pete Stauber said "I support Speaker McCarthy." GOP Rep. Brad Finstad responded, "we'll get back to you."

Centrist Democrats are being closley watched ahead of any votes involving the speaker's future. Democratic Rep. Angie Craig's office did not immediatly comment when asked about Gaetz's move.

But fellow Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips shared Monday evening that if McCarthy needs help, the Republican Speaker needed to negotiate with Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"I think it's fair to say, sadly, the speaker has lost a lot of credibility with his own side and probably even more with ours," Phillips said.

Before Gaetz began the process of attempting to remove McCarthy, the approach from Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum's office showed the tense dynamics at play.

"Congresswoman McCollum does not know what is going to happen with Rep. Gaetz's efforts, and so does not have an answer," a spokesperson for McCollum said in a Monday afternoon email to the Star Tribune. "She does not have a crystal ball in predicting what will happen with the Chaos Caucus and their MAGA meltdown."

This is a developing story and will be updated.