Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed, as will Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green light-rail lines will follow regular schedules, as will the Metro Red Line. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have regular service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. There is Northstar service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be open.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.