It's not a list of the top streaming artists of the year or a music critic's or radio DJ's year-end lists, and that's why the Electric Fetus' tally of bestselling albums of 2023 might be revelatory. It shows which titles were favored by actual record-buying music fans in Minneapolis.

The city's oldest and best-known record shop issued its list of top-selling 2023 releases on Monday with two artists atop the list who held in-store events there during the year: Hozier and Gracie Abrams.

The Irishman behind "Take Me to Church" signed LPs there in May before a First Avenue underplay gig (his next gig in town is at Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 17). Abrams stopped in during her June stint opening for Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The lone local artist on the list, Durry, played a packed First Ave gig last weekend but had also packed the Fetus in September for an in-store set the day its debut album was released.

Yes, Swift made the top 10, too — but just barely. Here's the list.